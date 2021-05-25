Temporary trail closure in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA —The Tom Urbanske Multipurpose Trail and Santa Maria Riverbed Trail will be closed June 1-7.

The closure will exclude weekend dates to minimize the impact on the public. All access points to the multipurpose trail will be closed off to allow for landside levee slopes mowing.

The Santa Maria Levee Trail was renamed in June 2016 to honor Thomas Urbanske, a former educator, Santa Maria City Council member and Santa Barbara County Supervisor. He dedicated his life to improving the quality of living in North County and sat on many nonprofit boards and commissions, including the Community Action Commission (later renamed CommUnify).

For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 805- 925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Marilyn McMahon