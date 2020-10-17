Tenacious tradition

Junior League’s annual rummage sale now online

For more than 80 years, the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s rummage sale has been an annual fall tradition.

Hundreds of eager customers have lined up hours before the opening at Earl Warren Showgrounds to dash into the massive Exhibit Hall filled with thousands of items and scoop up choice merchandise at bargain basement prices.

Think men’s Armani suits for $50.



At left, members hope to sell this Steve Madden cocktail dress. At right, this BCBG dress is on the sale’s Poshmark profile.





Or Manolo Blahnik shoes for $25.

Not to mention like-new furniture and priceless antiques for under $100.

This year, when faced with the possibility of canceling the 84th event, the resourceful members of the organization, which trains women to be exceptional volunteers in the community, found an alternative: Poshmark, a virtual online selling site.

Since Oct. 1 and continuing through Dec. 15, photos of numerous sale items are being posted online. In addition to women’s and men’s clothing, the merchandise includes jewelry, baby items, shoes and much more. Offerings are continuously updated.





At left, Dolce Vita black heels join the selection of shoes. Center, a cobalt Tina Turk dress is one of many dresses for sale. At right, the rummage sale includes this black bikini top.





“There was no way we were going to cancel the sale, which has been around so long and raises thousands of dollars to support our programs,” said Val Amparan, president.

“These include S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara for minor female survivors of commercial sexual exploitation and trafficSTOP Santa Barbara County to bring greater awareness about this problem. We also support other nonprofits in Santa Barbara that are aligned with the JLSB mission through our Community Assistance Funds.”

