Tenant protections passed

Board of Supervisors acts to help residents facing eviction from CBC and the Sweeps in Isla Vista

Supporters for an ordinance protecting tenants facing mass evictions in Isla Vista attend a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors special meeting in Santa Barbara. They held signs in their laps reading “Renovictions are rotten to the core” and “Housing is a human right.”

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday for additional protections for tenants after mass eviction notices were issued at the CBC and Sweeps apartment complexes in Isla Vista.

The board agreed to amend County Code Chapter 44 to add “Article IV: Just Cause for Residential Evictions.” The change goes into effect immediately, and the adopted amendments were provided by the Legal Aid Foundation.

The vote was 4-0 in favor of the amendments. The fifth member, Supervisor Bob Nelson, was not available for the vote, although he was present for most of the discussion and public comments.

Notices of evictions at the CBC and Sweeps complexes were issued by the Chicago developer Core Spaces, and emotions during the public comment segment of the meeting reached the point of tears.

A staff presentation was made by Spencer Brand and Jordan Killebrew, the district representatives for Supervisor Das Williams and Supervisor Laura Capps respectively. Isla Vista is part of Supervisor Capps’ district, and Supervisor Williams chairs the Board of Supervisors.

“Existing law requires that landlords pay three months of fair market rent or $7,000, whichever is greater, when there is a qualifying relocation event such as an eviction,” said Mr. Brand.

Tenants are facing mass eviction notices at CBC & The Sweeps apartments, represented by this front entrance on El Colegio Road in Isla Vista.

According to state law, there must be just cause for eviction. One example of just cause is substantial remodeling of a unit. State law also allows for local jurisdictions to pass their own just cause ordinances so long as they are more protective than what exists in state law, according to Mr. Brand.

“Proposed ‘just cause’ requirements include: Landlords must demonstrate good faith, must provide early notice of plans to perform a substantial remodel, obtain all necessary permits prior to giving notice of termination of tenancy and provide tenants a copy of all permits of scope of work to be performed and why it cannot be safely completed while occupied,” Mr. Killebrew said during his presentation to the Board of Supervisors.

On March 16, tenants of CBC and the Sweeps Apartments received notice of termination of tenancy.

“This is about a lot more than just about one housing complex. This is about the rents here in Santa Barbara, which are the highest across the country for a small city,” Supervisor Capps said during the meeting. “This is about 800 people. This is about multi-generational families raising their children. This is about hard-working people, students who because of the system rarely catch a fair break.

“Rents have more than doubled in the past two decades, far surpassing incomes,” Supervisor Capps said.

This is the vehicle entrance off Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista to The Sweeps apartments.

“This is about an out-of-state and out-of-touch landlord who fails to understand the community,” she said.

As an example, she noted the failure to provide eviction notices in any language other than English.

“This is about exploitation,” Supervisor Capps said. “We are doing everything we can today to be as bold and proactive as we can about these tenants, but this is about all tenants in Santa Barbara County. This is about who we are as a community.”

Supporters of increased protections for tenants sat in the board’s hearing room at the County Administration building in Santa Barbara. Some held signs in their laps with messages such as “Housing is a human right.”

“The county is with you,” Chair Williams told them. “It is our intent today to move as fast as we can to provide additional protections.

“You may not find the ordinance perfect in every way,” he added during the board meeting. “This happened at light speed for the county, so we attempted to do what we are certain we have legal justification to do, and it is not all of the county’s options, which is why there is a closed session and why there are other options available.”

Before the supervisors approved the amendments, Jonathan Abboud, general manager of the Isla Vista Community Services District, thanked the board for its consideration.

“I am proud to represent Isla Vista as the Goleta school board member for Area 5,” Ethand Bertrand, district director for Assemblyman Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara, said during the public comment period.

“I speak on my own behalf today. I urge your board to pass the proposed urgency ordinance, adding Article IV to Chapter 44. This will provide critical protections and assistance to our neighbors who are threatened by rent evictions.

“I urge you to do everything possible to ensure that this amendment provides relief to the up to 1,000 residents whose lives are being adversely impacted by the actions of Core Spaces,” Mr. Bertrand told supervisors. “It is absolutely soul-crushing to recognize that 1,000 of my neighbors are likely to be displaced at a time when we have the most unforgiving rental housing market.

“As a school board member, my heart breaks for the children who live at CBC and the Sweeps, along with their parents,” Mr. Betrand said. “The thought of children being displaced not only from their homes but also from their school communities is absolutely devastating.

“Many residents will struggle to find new housing not only in Isla Vista, but anywhere on the South Coast,” he continued. “Relocation assistance could make this task a little less daunting. I have had the privilege of living in Isla Vista for nine years now, and I really mean it when I say ‘privilege’ because it is so hard to find housing in this community, especially for young people and working families. In addition to passing these protections, our local governments and UCSB must move forward with meeting our housing goals.”

“Housing is a human right,” reads a sign being held by a person attending the Board of the Supervisors meeting.

Connie Alexander of the Santa Barbara chapter of the NAACP told the board that its consideration of the ordinance was, in effect, a way to address systemic racism.

“Systemic racism happens when institutions in government support oppression and discrimination through policies,” she said. “This phrase ‘just cause’ has become an active loop hole … I am encouraging you to send a very clear message here that in this county, we are not going to actively support the discrimination of a group of people. In this case, it is going to overwhelmingly impact communities of color and families.

“When you think about the fact that they would have to come up with $8-$10K to relocate, that reinforces systemic racism,” Ms. Alexander told the supervisors.

But Kevin Goodwin told the board there’s another side to the issue.

“My concern is for the smaller property owners, not necessarily institutional property owners, and the effects it will have on them in providing housing for our local community…,” he told the supervisors. “This ordinance will make it difficult for them to continue to own those properties so I think both sides of this need to be looked at.”

Mr. Goodwin also called on the county and nonprofits to provide housing, so the entire burden for the housing shortage around UCSB isn’t on private property owners.

“It is our intent today to move as fast as we can to provide additional protections” for tenants, said Das Williams, chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, center, as Supervisors Laura Capp and Steve Lavagnino listen.

“I think a full analysis of this needs to be made prior to just enacting a rule to solve a specific problem,” he said.

The issue of housing is related to economic challenges.

One commenter said she was a full-time student and a single mother working up to two jobs.

“The only time I see her (her child) is when she comes to eat at the restaurant,” the commenter said in tears. “… How are we supposed to live in the land of the free when it’s costing us so much? … I need help. All these family members need help. I’m scared I’m going to be homeless with my child — not just me, but so many families are.”

Before the supervisors voted in favor of the ordinance, Alex Entrekin, managing attorney for housing at the Legal Aid Foundation, urged the board to pass the law, which included changes suggested by the foundation. He said the changes are designed to require good faith and basic process for all tenants in the county.

“What’s going on in IV, is going on throughout the county,” Mr. Entrekin said. “This IV incident is bringing a conversation that I invite the supervisors and that I invite everyone in the county to join. This is a crisis that has been continuing.”

One commenter, who’s a tenant at CBC and the Sweeps, told the Board of Supervisors, “Imagine having to explain to your family — and processing to yourself — that you could potentially be homeless within the next few days, weeks …

“Please protect my family, our neighbors and our community from the biggest mass eviction in California.”

