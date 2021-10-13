‘Tenderly’ tells the Rosemary Clooney story

BRIAN KUHLMANN PHOTOS

Linda Purl and David Engel perform in “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Story,” now on the Ensemble Theater Company stage at the New Vic.

SANTA BARBARA — Ensemble Theatre Company is now presenting “Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical” at the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

Linda Purl, whose TV credits include “Homeland” and “The Office,” stars as Ms. Clooney, an iconic movie star, in the musical, which opened last week and is on the stage through Oct. 24.

Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays.

In addition to Ms. Purl, the production stars David Engel as everyone from Frank Sinatra to Jose Ferrer and Bing Crosby. The production features an on-stage band performing classics such as “Hey There (You With the Stars in Your Eyes),” “Come On-A My House” and “Tenderly.”

“We are so thrilled to begin performing live again on the New Vic stage,” ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox said in a news release.

“We are even more excited to once again greet our audiences in person at the theater as we present one of our most ambitious seasons ever, opening with this inspirational show.”

“Tenderly” is directed by Jenny Sullivan, with musical direction by George Friedenthal and choreography by Jean Michelle Sayeg. The musical book is by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman.

To purchase tickets, go to www.etcsb.org or call the theater at 805-965-5400.

Everyone attending is required to be fully vaccinated. Masks will be provided for all to wear.

— Dave Mason