Tennis club starts art gallery

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Tennis Club will debut a new gallery in its 2nd Fridays Art showcase, which will be on display starting today through April 2.

The new exhibition, titled “Paper,” challenged artists to create pieces that were made on paper or incorporated paper for a juried contest. The contest’s juror is Marcia Rickard, an experienced artist with a doctorate in medieval art history from Brown University. After teaching art at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana for 34 years, Ms. Rickard retired and now lives in Santa Barbara.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit 2ndFridaysArt.com.

— Madison Hirneisen