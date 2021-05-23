Tennis Club to unveil ‘Aquatic’ exhibit



COURTESY IMAGES

At left, Richard Six’s “Float” is among the art in the “Aquatic” exhibit now at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. At right, Kerri Smith contributed her talent to “Aquatic.”

The Santa Barbara Tennis Club is hosting its annual jury competition next month, presenting work from local artists based on an “Aquatic” theme.

This year’s participants were asked to interpret all things aquatic for the competition, and their art will be displayed in a new exhibition at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road.

The exhibit will remain open to the public from June 7 through July 1 with daily hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit features Lindsey Skutch’s photography of the Santa Monica Pier.

Susan Bush, a UCSB graduate and curator of contemporary art with the Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery in Santa Barbara, will be this year’s juror for the competition. The lifelong Santa Barbara resident has juried numerous art shows across the city and currently sits on the Westmont Arts Council at Westmont College.

Award winners for the juried competition will be announced July 9.

For more information, contact the gallery at 805-682-4722 or visit 2ndfridaysart.com.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com