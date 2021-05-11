‘Terrarium in a Jar’ workshop planned

SANTA MARIA — A “Terrarium in a Jar” workshop via Zoom at 3 p.m. May 26 will be sponsored by the Santa Maria Public Library.

Participants will learn how to create and maintain a miniature ecosystem in a jar, using the materials in an activity kit.

The demonstration will also provide examples of creative decorations to adorn terrariums.

Each kit contains a recycled jar, soil, moss and one small succulent. This program is open to adults.

A limited number of “Terrarium in a Jar” kits will be available to pick-up at no charge, at the Main Library from Monday through May 22 during regular library hours. The current Grab and Go hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Registration is required on the events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994. The limit is one kit per household.

For more information, call the library Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

— Marilyn McMahon