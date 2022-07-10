TERRILL, Mary Jo

Mary Jo Kelly-Terrill began her life in Detroit, Michigan on October 18, 1943, the child of Mary and Stephen Kelly. She was the oldest of six children and began helping with childcare at an early age. Assisting her veterinarian father awakened her love for medicine and science.

She followed her dream to become a nurse, receiving her RN degree from Henry Ford School of Nursing. She married William Terrill in 1965 and continued to work as a nurse until she gave birth to her first daughter Jennifer. Two more children followed, Diane (deceased, 2003) and Stephen (deceased, 2021). Mary Jo continued to work part-time as a nurse, developing natural childbirth techniques, as well as becoming an expert in breast-feeding and baby care. She became a natural childbirth teacher and advocate. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Madonna College.

Mary Jo was a humanitarian. She was involved in the fight for racial justice in Detroit, in equal rights for women, in community life. She was an active member of the Living Worship community, an off shoot of the Catholic congregation, which supported a more inclusive, liberal approach to religion. This led her to pursue a master’s degree in Social Work which she completed in 1990 from the University of Michigan.

Mary Jo and her husband Bill relocated to Santa Barbara, CA where she worked as a nurse at Goleta Valley Cottage hospital and as a social worker and hospital supervisor. She was compassionate, caring, and selfless in her devotion to her patient’s wellbeing. She helped to deliver more than 1000 babies into the world.

She suffered the loss of two of her grown children during her life. But she had been blessed with 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren whom she loved very much and who were always at the center of her heart.

In 2007 Mary Jo began to pursue her lifelong dream of visiting Africa to provide expert labor and delivery care to those most in need. She supported Network for Africa and the vital humanitarian work of the late Dr. Paul Farmer. Her retirement in 2015 set her free to move to Rwanda where she worked for the Polyclinique Familiale hospital and improved the lives of countless women by share best practices developed over a lifetime of providing care to new mothers and their families. After three rewarding years working and living in Kigali, Mary Jo returned home with a new daughter-in-law and grandchild

from Rwanda.

The last two years of her life became a struggle because of various health issues which brought complications of immobility, pain, and exhaustion. It was hard for this lifelong caregiver to finally learn to “receive” care herself. She passed into the Spiritual world on Wednesday morning, June 29th, leaving a legacy of love to those she left behind.

Mary Jo is survived by her daughter Jennifer, her daughter-in-law Blandine, her grandchildren Joshua (Lisa), Christine, Austin, Haleigh, Brandon, Michael, Cameron and Orianna, and her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mia and Rylee.

The family would like to thank the many doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Valle Verde Health Center and Serenity House who provided care to Mary Jo in her final months.

A Memorial Service will be held at Timbers Roadhouse, 10 Winchester Canyon Rd, Goleta on Sunday, July 17th at noon.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Partners in Health Rwanda. https://www.pih.org/country/rwanda or Serenity House Santa Barbara 509 E. Montecito St, Suite 200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103