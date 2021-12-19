TERRY, Audrey Murray

Audrey Murray Terry passed peacefully on the morning of December 1, 2021 in Grand Junction, CO. Born June 11, 1931 in Burnaby, B.C., Canada, she was the daughter of the late M.K. and Ivy Murray. Audrey was raised in Burnaby and South Westminster until the family moved to Los Angeles in 1949. She married William “Bill” Terry, Sr. in 1953 and lived in the San Fernando Valley until moving to Santa Barbara, CA in 1970. She and Bill established Santa Barbara Movers in 1972 and retired in 1994. Audrey was a devoted animal lover. People brought injured animals and birds to her for care. Some left animals in her yard when they could no longer keep them. As a longtime member of Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, many children and adults have heard her beautiful voice. Audrey was also an avid lawn bowler from her 70s to mid-80s and won or placed in several coed Over 80’s tournaments. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 50 years.

Audrey is survived by her sister, Valerie Hendlin of Santa Barbara; daughter, Suzon Bishop of Grants Pass, OR; sons, Patrick (Shona) Terry and William “Bill” Terry, Jr. (Barbara) of Grand Junction, CO; grandson, Jordan Terry, granddaughters, Adelle, Dayna & Kelly Bishop and Samantha Abeyta (Lance); great-grandchildren, Brycen & Berkley Abeyta and several nieces

and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held during the summer in Santa Barbara, CA. Please email Bill to be contacted once the arrangements have been made: williamterry1956@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer Assn. or your local pet rescue.