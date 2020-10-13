TERRY, Bobby Joe

Bobby Joe Terry (B.J.) was born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 5, 1935 and passed from this life to the next at Cottage hospital in Santa Barbara, California on October 3, 2020.

BJ spent most of his youth in Biggs, CA with his family who owned a Prune ranch. He loved to fish and hunt and told many stories of his exploits while living there.

Having served honorably in the Navy, BJ eventually landed in Santa Barbara County. He became an electrician for the City of Santa Barbara and retired after over 25 years of service.

BJ married his love and his friend, Carol. She was a blessing to him and as things grew more difficult for him over time she cared for him. Her love was soothing and present, she is a precious heart.

When BJ retired he picked up a new hobby of playing golf. He enjoyed the game and the fellowship with friends.

BJ loved his family and friends, he enjoyed spending time with them and prayed for them. Of greatest importance, BJ loved the Lord and served Him with what he had. He loved the Church using his resources and talents to help the Church and others who were in need.

BJ is preceded in death by his father and mother, Joe and Freeda Terry, his brother Isaac Terry, and sister Barbara McCurdy. He is survived by his wife Carol Terry, his sons Mark and Alan Terry.

A graveside service will be held at the Goleta Cemetery on October 13, 2020 at 11 am. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.