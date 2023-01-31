Tesla announces $3.6B plan to add two new factories in Nevada

COURTESY PHOTO

Elon Musk

By KATELYNN RICHARDSON

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Tesla plans on adding two new factories to its Nevada gigafactory, the electric vehicle company announced this week.

The company will spend $3.6 billion on the two new factories, one of which will be a cell factory and the other its first high-volume Semi factory for its electric semi-truck, according to the Tuesday statement. The plan includes 3,000 new jobs, Tesla said.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo mentioned Tesla’s during his first State of the State address Monday night, sharing his intent to restore a “pro-business” environment to the state.

“A top priority of my administration will be to restore Nevada’s reputation as a pro-business, pro-development state,” he said. “I think we can all agree Nevada should be the most entrepreneurial-friendly state in the nation.”

Since 2014, Tesla says it has hired over 11,000 employees and spent $6.2 billion to build its 5.4 million square foot Nevada gigafactory, which produces more than 37 GWh of battery cells annually.

“Our goal was to build a facility capable of producing 35 GWh of battery cells annually – enough to manufacture about 500,000 vehicles per year,” the company said. “This level of battery manufacturing was unprecedented for a single facility at the time, with the expected output being greater than all global battery production in 2013 combined.”

Tesla boasts that its Nevada factory is “one of the world’s highest volume plants for electric motors, energy storage products, vehicle powertrains and batteries.”