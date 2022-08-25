TESSIER, Lucille E.

April 19, 1934 – August 12, 2022

On Friday, August 12th, Lucy, our beautiful Mother went to Heaven. She was surrounded by family and taken on the wings of Angels. We are all so thankful God gave her to us. We love you, Mom, Memere, Meme Lucy.

Lucy was born in Argyle, Minnesota on April 19, 1934. One of nine children living on the family farm in a 2-story house built from a kit from Sears and Roebuck by her grandfather John Gooler. Lucy spoke only French until she started grammar school. When she was 13 years old, the family moved to California. She attended Pomona High School, was a Homecoming Princess and graduated in 1951. After successfully attending Business School, Lucy was the secretary for the President of Bank of America.

After marrying, Lucy and her husband, Jim Elam, moved to Washington State, then Maryland, coming to the Santa Ynez Valley in January of 1962. It was here, she raised 5 children. She was a loving, active and hard working Mother. Growing up in a large, close and loving family, Lucy cherished her extended family as much as her immediate family. Large family gatherings made her extremely happy. Lucy was a Realtor, Broker, Toastmaster and avid tennis player. Her Catholic faith was a very important part of her life.

Lucy was preceded in death by her father, Edward J. Tessier, an Army Veteran of WWI who was awarded the French Croix de Guerre with Bronze Star and the Silver Star for Gallantry in action; her mother, Eleanor S. Gooler, who was always full of love and laughter; brothers, Victor and Rolland Tessier and sister Yvonne Tylke.

Lucy is survived by sisters Adele Stagner and Jean Lesperance, brothers John, Donald and Robert Tessier, children Linda Bonds (James), Kathy Roberts (Rocco), Julie Mora (Mario), Mike Elam (Diana) and Elaine Gay (David), 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Lucy’s Family would like to thank all the staff of the Personal Care Unit at Atterdag Village of Solvang and Hospice for their love and care of Lucy.

Services for Lucy will be Friday, August 26th. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Mission Santa Ines in Solvang with Graveside following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.