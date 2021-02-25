Test launch conducted at Vandenberg Air Force Base

COURTESY PHOTO

VANDENBERG — An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Tuesday night.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Col. Joseph Tringe, 30th Space Wing individual mobilization augmentee to the commander, was the launch decision authority.

“This first launch of the year demonstrates our ability to provide safe, secure range operations to our launch partners while maintaining a continuous state of readiness,” Col. Tringe said in a statement. “The outstanding teamwork of the Airmen and Guardians here at Vandenberg is a true testament to the future of space operations on the Western Range and our ability to defend the United States and our allies.”

The local Air Force base posted photos and video of the launch on its Facebook page.

— Mitchell White