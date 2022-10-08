Texas GOP leadership formally declares Texas is being invaded

The executive committee is calling on Gov. Abbott to defend Texas and America

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The executive leadership of the Republican Party of Texas has formally declared an invasion at the Texas southern border. It’s also calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to do what no governor of Texas has ever done before: declare an invasion and protect Texas and Americans from what it says are transnational criminal organizations creating an imminent threat to their lives.

The Texas GOP’s State Republican Executive Committee formally declared an invasion in a resolution it passed during its latest quarterly meeting held Sept. 24.

The resolution states that during World War II, allied forces totaling about 156,000 landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day, June 6, 1944. By comparison, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the number of foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered the U.S. in Texas is equivalent to the number of allied D-Day forces entering every month for the past 18 months.

With the Biden administration ending the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico Policy,” Texas could see an increase of an additional 18,000 people illegally entering daily, or the equivalent to the number of allied D-Day forces landing in Texas every 10 days.

“The health, safety, and welfare of Texans are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico,” the resolution states, “spearheaded by violent international drug cartels that have operational control over our unsecured U.S.-Mexico border.”

It also states that the Biden administration ordering U.S. Border Patrol agents to unlawfully “process into the United States an unlimited number of illegal non-citizens” violates the “Guarantee Clause, Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, as it relates to the Federal Government protecting any state against invasion.”

It points to Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution, which grants authority to the states to protect themselves from an invasion when the federal government fails to do so. Under the authority of the U.S. Constitution, the Texas GOP SREC is calling on Gov. Abbott to declare that Texas is being invaded and “organize the appropriate assets of Texas to repel this growing lawless invasion.” This includes transporting “by any means available, an increasing number of undocumented illegal non-citizens across the same border they illegally crossed.”

The resolution also points to Gov. Abbott last month designating transnational cartels as terrorist organizations and calling on President Joe Biden to do the same.

It also points to multiple counties that “have so boldly declared an invasion because the health, safety, and welfare of their residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”

So far, judges and commissioners representing 33 counties have declared an invasion. While they and the Texas GOP have all expressed support for Gov. Abbott’s border security efforts through Operation Lone Star and other actions he’s taken, they are calling on him to do even more to protect Texans and Americans.

In McMullen County, the fourth-least populated county in Texas, for example, its judge declared an invasion in the county and in Texas.

In one month alone, “McMullen County law enforcement documented over 4,000 illegal aliens who avoided apprehension by Border Patrol and whose whereabouts are currently unkown,” its county judge, James Teal, said in a disaster declaration he issued in July.

McMullen County, located roughly 104 miles north of Laredo, has a population of 600. In one month alone, foreign nationals evading law enforcement outnumber citizens 7 to 1.

“The ongoing crisis on the Texas border is not acceptable and has resulted in a security threat and humanitarian disaster with overwhelming consequences to the residents of McMullen County and Texans, alike,” Mr. Teal said.

Other county judges have also declared an invasion in their county as well as at the southern border.

The Texas GOP SREC maintains that only Gov. Abbott can “extinguish the worldwide incentive for millions of undocumented non-citizens to continue to gain illegal access to the United States via Texas” because of the lawlessness of the Biden administration.