Texas sets employment growth record for May

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – For the seventh consecutive month, Texas employers set new employment highs. In May, Texas added 74,200 total nonagricultural jobs. Total nonfarm jobs reached 13,357,100 in May, with 762,400 new jobs added since May of last year.

“Texas continues to set records for employment growth with more than 250,000 jobs added from the beginning of this year through May,” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “Training and upskilling are crucial to maintain this level of employment growth, and TWC remains committed to offering innovative training programs.”

Industries that gained the most were Leisure and Hospitality with 27,600 new jobs, Professional and Business Services with 15,300 new jobs and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities with 11,700 new jobs.

Three major industries surpassed their pre-COVID employment levels for the first time in May 2022 – Construction, Manufacturing, and Leisure and Hospitality, TWC notes. A total of eight industries have recovered “from the pandemic-related downturn,” TWC says, also including Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, Information, Financial Activities, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services.

To Texans looking for work, TWC Commissioner representing labor Julian Alvarez said, “Regardless of your background or skill level, TWC offers pathways to a successful career for all Texans.” Over the next few months, it will be highlighting opportunities available in the Texas labor market.

It’s also hosting a range of job fairs and hiring events statewide listed by date and location on its website.

It’s also promoting a range of programs to help employers train their current and future workforce, TWC Commissioner representing employers, Aaron Demerson, said. “TWC is here for all Texas employers large and small. Through the power of new initiatives like Texas Interns Unite!, we look forward to creating career opportunities for our future workforce and keeping Texas the best place to do business.”

TWC’s upcoming conference in Sherman on July 15 is sold out but events in Abilene (August 5) and San Marcos (Sept. 9) remain open. Conferences for employers are either one or two days long and require registration.

Earlier this year, the TWC approved the Statewide Healthcare Registered Apprenticeship Initiative, which created short-term pathways to entry for health-care professions. It expedites the application processes, and is working directly with private and public health-care employers to coordinate across multiple workforce areas.

On May 31, the TWC also suspended multiple administrative rules to allow it to provide funds to train apprentices and other employees in public sector health-care occupations to address a health-care worker shortage. Doing so also made $5 million available in FY 2022-2023 to support employer training of healthcare workers.