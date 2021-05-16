Thank you, Dr. Ansorg

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Santa Barbara resident Carrie Pekarek praised Dr. Henning Ansorg, the Santa Barbara County Public Health officer, for correcting “misleading or misinforming remarks by media personalities.”

I want to commend Annelise Hanshaw and the News-Press for her May 7, 2021 informative interview and straightforward reporting of her interview with Dr. Henning Ansorg, Santa Barbara County Public Health officer, wherein he explains that “correlation does not imply causation” when Tucker Carlson “took the completely unevaluated data and just claimed a causality.”

This is important scientific and public health information that affects us locally and nationally, and I appreciate Dr. Ansorg’s efforts to correct misleading or misinforming remarks by media personalities.

Carrie Pekarek

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Reporter Annelise Hanshaw’s story was headlined “Health officer explains reported vaccine fatalities.” You can read it at newspress.com.