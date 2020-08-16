Thank you for expanding Voices

Thank you, News-Press, for the expanded Voices section in your newspaper.

Our democracy is the vehicle by which we peacefully and safely steer our country’s future. A properly functioning democracy listens respectfully to all voices. It does not stifle, censor or cancel out certain perspectives, because to do so would be to perpetrate a fraud on our democratic process.

Our country is at such a critical juncture right now. It is more important than ever that the truth be told and that everyone think critically about all the issues. Only then can voters weigh everything in the balance, make their choice and mark their ballots.

Caroline Abate

Goleta