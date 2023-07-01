Thank you, James Buckley

James Buckley has concluded his work as a News-Press columnist. The News-Press thanks the Montecito writer for his insightful “Purely Political” commentaries for the Voices section. Our other regular local columnists — Bonnie Donovan, Andy Caldwell, Henry Schulte and Brent Zepke — will continue to write for our four-page Voices section, published every Saturday. We also will continue to publish occasional commentaries by other local writers, as well as our letters to the editor. Please email letters to Managing Editor Dave Mason at dmason@newspress.com.