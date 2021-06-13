Thank you, Mark Patton!

Readers deserve the news — particularly local news! Mark Patton, the News-Press sports writer for 40-plus years, recently retired from the newspaper.

Those “in charge” apparently decided this was nothing readers needed to know.

WRONG! For more than four decades, Mark Patton wrote joyously and brought spirit to the game with the written word. His articles on athletes and their journeys to success are memorable. His devoted interest in athletes and coaches was known and respected throughout the community.

Enjoy your retirement, Mark, and thank you for a job well done.

Note to NP: It’s always appropriate to say thank you!

Linda Chapman

Santa Barbara County

Editor’s note: Thank you for your letter. We thanked Mark Patton for his long service and incredible work for the News-Press during a presentation in our newsroom. He went beyond the scores and stats to show the dreams of young athletes and the mentorship of the coaches who believed in them. During his time at the News-Press, Mark never forgot that great journalism is about people and the impact they have on those around them.