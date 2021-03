I want to thank you for continuing to publish Voices articles from people such as Bonnie Donovan, Henry Schulte, David Limbaugh, Andy Caldwell, and John Stossel.

Their voice of truth and reason is desperately needed at this time.

God bless you for hanging in there in that swamp of Santa Barbara. I grew up there, and it is truly distressing what is happening. No common sense anymore anywhere in our once great nation.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang