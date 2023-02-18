Thanking heroes

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOU.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, visits the Lompoc Fire Department Wednesday to thank firefighters and Santa Barbara County emergency medical services responders for their role in rescuing a newborn and the baby’s parents from the riverbed during the Jan. 9 storm. The rescue was performed immediately after the baby’s birth. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post Holiday on Monday Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.