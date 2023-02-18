Home Local Thanking heroes
Local

Thanking heroes

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, visits the Lompoc Fire Department Wednesday to thank firefighters and Santa Barbara County emergency medical services responders for their role in rescuing a newborn and the baby’s parents from the riverbed during the Jan. 9 storm. The rescue was performed immediately after the baby’s birth.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More