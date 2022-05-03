Home Featured Thanks for the memories
Local

Thanks for the memories

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Santa Barbara locals and visitors had a chance to take in the full Santa Barbara fair and Expo experience for the first time since 2019, with the event concluding on Saturday night. Above, attendees are strapped into the Free Fall ride as others watch or wait their turn. Below, a pair of fair-goers enjoy some of the wide variety of food that was available at the event. For a photographic farewell to the fair, see pages B1 and B2.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More