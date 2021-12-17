Home Local Thanks, Santa
Local

Thanks, Santa

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Santa Claus gives a boy a candy cane during the 21st annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Santa Barbara Police Activities League Wednesday at the Carousel House in Santa Barbara. For more about the Winter Wonderland, see Saturday’s News-Press.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More