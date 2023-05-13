That’s a whale of a compost pile you got there!

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Santa Barbara County supervisors recently received a very curious report having to do with the county’s “state of the art” trash-handling facility located on the otherwise pristine Gaviota coast.

This facility, which cost ratepayers a whopping $130 million (plus upward of another $130 million in interest!), is composed of two units. One unit sorts trash from organics. The trash goes to the landfill on site (Tajiguas).

The organics go into what is called a biodigester, wherein little bugs eat the organic trash, then pass gas that is put into a gas line to be used for utility type purposes. The other by-product of this facility is compost.

Lots and lots of compost.

The staff report indicated that the facility “had not been commissioned.” We asked, “What does that mean?” Are they going to break a bottle of champagne off the bow of this version of the Titanic even though it has been operating for a few years already? Moreover, the item indicated they are going to truck the product (150 tons per day!) down to a facility in Ventura County, which is going to cost $1 million! Why is that?

And, finally, the trucks they are going to use are, gasp, diesel trucks! Again, why? Why not electric vehicles, which they demand the trucking world to use?

Here are the answers we got.

— What does “commission” mean? Commission has to do with the facility passing “acceptance” tests per regulatory requirements. Thus far, this facility has only passed two out of eight tests.

— Why not deliver the compost to their normal market audience, which is supposedly local avocado growers?

The answer is nobody will take it, which begs the question, “What is wrong with the product?”

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors didn’t seem to want to talk about that!

— Why isn’t the county using electric-powered big rigs to deliver the compost? Supervisor Das Williams admitted that the availability of big rigs is “sparse.” But, hey, maybe, someday, they might be able to use CNG (compressed natural gas) powered vehicles!

Lost on the supervisor is the fact that by California banning the use of fossil fuels, neither diesel nor CNG will be available in the near future!

All in all, another day of virtue-signaling goes up in diesel exhaust!

Meanwhile, up in San Luis Obispo County, something nefarious is about to happen. An organization known as REACH, which Santa Barbara County pays to pretend to develop our regional economy, is up to its eyeballs in a plan that years ago would have brought out earnest environmentalists with pitchforks and torches a-blazing!

Thanks to U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and a slew of other bad-faith actors, there is a plan to overwhelm and destroy the ambiance of either of two remaining picturesque seaside villages in SLO County, namely Morro Bay or Avila Beach, by way of siting a gargantuan industrial facility that would facilitate the assembly and shipping of mammoth wind-turbine parts to a future off-shore wind farm, which will surely kill scores of whales and dolphins in the name of green energy! Where is Greenpeace when you need it?

It is unfathomable that the same people who would not countenance offshore oil rigs or the Diablo nuclear power plant along our coast are remaining passive and silent over this coming monstrosity.

There is zero doubt in my mind that they might as well construct a whale meat processing plant (export to Japan!) and whale oil production plant (the greenest fuel of all?) on the same property because, otherwise, why let resources like that go to waste? Perhaps Santa Barbara County can compost what is left over?

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.