That’s the spirit!

Dr. Karl Hutterer to receive Wildling Museum’s annual award

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Wildling Museum’s “Brunch al Fresco” fundraiser will take place Sunday.

Highlighting the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature’s “Brunch al Fresco” on June 5 will be the presentation of the museum’s 2022 Wilderness Spirit Award to Dr. Karl Huttterer, Ph.D., an annual recognition of a person or group who strives to bring awareness to wilderness protection and preservation.

“Karl’s passion and dedication has enriched and inspired our community for decades,” said Stacey Otte-Demangate, Wildling Museum executive director. “We are delighted to be able to bestow our Wilderness Spirit Award on such a worthy recipient, who is an environmental advocate, educator, community volunteer and director emeritus of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

“His incredible work aligns with the Wildling Museum’s mission of bringing art and nature together as a means of preserving our wild spaces.”

COURTESY KARL HUTTERER

The Wildling Museum’s 2022 Wilderness Spirit will go to Karl Hutterer, an environmental advocate and director emeritus of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

The June 5 fundraising event will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Alisal Ranch Adobe in Solvang. Tickets are $150.

Dr. Hutterer, who was born near Salzburg, Austria, received his education in Austria, Germany, the Philippines and the University of Hawaii, where he received a doctorate in anthropology and archaeology. He has conducted archaeological research in Southeast Asia (Philippines, Thailand and Laos) and the Pacific (Hawaii and Australia), focusing his efforts on tropical rainforest ecology and long-term human interactions with tropical ecosystems.

He has taught at Bryn Mawr College, the University of Michigan and the University of Washington. In addition to his appointment as a professor of anthropology at the University of Washington, he also served as director of the university’s Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture.

From 2000 through 2012, he was executive director of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. He serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations and works as a volunteer for the Community Environmental Council in Santa Barbara.

San Francisco, which features sights such as Alcatraz Island, is among the places available in getaways.

Brunch Al Fresco will feature an auction for getaways for places such as Sedona, Ariz., known for Cathedral Rock.

“With an intense interest in the causes and consequences of global warming, Karl is passionately involved in efforts to prevent runaway climate change and in building resilience to the effects of climate change already underway,” said Ms. Otte-Demangate.

Included at the brunch will be a Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar, and a live auction supporting the Wildling Museum with opportunities to bid on getaways to Sedona, Az.; Park City, Utah, and San Francisco; one-of-a kind artworks and more.

Several local artists will also be onsite for the event, providing live demonstrations, as well as selling their unique handcrafted works. Advance ticket registration is required for this event, and space is limited. All guests will park in a designated lot before being shuttled by the Alisal’s hay wagons to the private site. There will be no in-and-out entry during the event.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

FYI

For more information about Brunch al Fresco from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 5 at the Alisal Ranch Adobe in Solvang or to purchase tickets, call 805-686-8315. You can also visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2022-brunch-al-fresco.