That’s the Spirit!

Return to Freedom’s American Wild Horse Sanctuary in Lompoc to celebrate stallion’s 28th birthday and opening day on Saturday

RICH SLADICK

Spirit, who lives at the Return to Freedom American Wild Horse Sanctuary in Lompoc, inspired the 2002 animated film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.”

A dual celebration for the start of its summer program season and the 28th birthday of Spirit — the stallion that served as muse and model for the animated film “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” — will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Return to Freedom’s American Wild Horse Sanctuary, 4115 Jalama Road in Lompoc.

Included will be a Native American blessing with Peter Crowheart and Thomas Tenfingers for the horses and land, staff-led walking tours, wine pourings from Flying Goat Cellars, including “Celebrate Freedom,” a pinot noir label created to help benefit the sanctuary, and wine donated from Beckmen Vineyards in Los Olivos.

Light food will be provided by local vendors including New Frontiers Natural Marketplace of Solvang, and Jacqueline Fuentes will sing South American songs. Guests will receive swag bags with gifts from Puremedy and Pacifica Beauty.

IRENE VEJAR PHOTO

Takoda, a 1-week-old Choctaw colt, relaxes in the sun at the Return to Freedom American Wild Horse Sanctuary in Lompoc.

This is a casual and intimate event limited to 65 guests. Tickets are available at returntofreedom.org/visit until 10 p.m. tonight. Driving directions are provided after registration.

Admission is $250 for adults and $150 for youth; children 5 and under are free. All ticket sales benefit the more than 400 wild horses and burros in RTF’s care at three California locations.

Attendees can have their photos taken with Spirit.

DreamWorks Animation selected RTF’s sanctuary as Spirit’s home following his time as the animators’ model for the Oscar-nominated “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” (2002).

LIESL DE LEON PHOTO

Spirit is photographed on the horse’s birthday celebration in 2021 at Return to Freedom Wild Horse Sanctuary.

That movie spawned a popular Emmy Award-winning spinoff series for younger children — “Spirit: Riding Free” on Netflix and the 2021 movie “Spirit: Untamed.”

A national nonprofit advocacy organization, Return to Freedom opened its first sanctuary in Lompoc on 300 acres in 1998. Sanctuary visitors can experience the diverse herds that represent the American Mustang, including descendants of Padre Kino’s Spanish Mission horses, the Iberian Sorraia-type Sulphur Springs herd and descendants of the Choctaw Indian ponies that carried the ill and infirm on the tragic Trail of Tears.

Among the summer offerings at RTF is the “Mustang Magic Medicine & Miracles” workshop from May 11 through 13 taught by Sandy Rakowitz, a healing master, animal communicator and Akashic records consultant who has been offering consultations, classes and healing adventure programs for more than 30 years.

Participants will learn the “Magic Medicine of spending time with the mustangs in their natural and wild state. No bridles. No saddles. No riding. And no prior experience with horses is needed,” according to the sanctuary.

IRENE VEJAR PHOTO

People gather for Spirit’s birthday celebration in 2022.

COURTESY PHOTO

Norm Yost is winemaker and proprietor at Flying Goats Cellars, which will be back to Freedom American Wild Horse Sanctuary for special wine pourings on Spirit’s birthday.

The cost is $1,800, and interested persons should contact Ms. Rakowitz at 434-996-3595 or horsedancer77@gmail.com.

Lori Sortino will lead a “Photo Safari and Editing Lab” from June 27 through 29 at RTF’s 2,000-acre satellite sanctuary in San Luis Obispo. Participants will observe and photograph herds in their natural state. There’ll be time during the day for group editing for those interested in learning and sharing editing techniques.

A significant portion of the registration fee, which is $1,800, will go to supporting Return to Freedom’s conservation work for America’s wild horses and burros. To register or for more information, contact Ms. Sortino directly at 805-709-6000 or Lori@essencecaptured.com.

Volunteers at RTF can sign up for days, weeks or the in-residence program. Those accepted into the in-residence program after a rigorous application process are eligible to stay on site at the sanctuary, where they are required to remain a minimum of one month to three months.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com