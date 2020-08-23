The abject mission to transform America

I recently received some gratifying news. I was named the Central Coast Taxpayers Association’s “Hero of the Taxpayer,” and for the 20th time in 20 years, I have been recognized as the premier government watchdog by a North County poll.

In keeping with my vocation, allow me to warn you about a clear and present danger to America.

In 1966, American political activists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven advocated creating a series of crises by which to bankrupt America. Why would they want to do that? Their goal was to force a transition from capitalism to socialism.

That is, Americans would be forced to accept government control of our economy and our lives in order to “recover” from bankruptcy. Well, things did not go as planned because America never declared bankruptcy. Instead, we just keep piling up debt. Nonetheless, the left eventually found two big Trojan horses, namely climate change legislation and COVID-19 to transform, transform, transform!

In 2008, President Obama announced he would fundamentally transform the United States by way of the redistribution of wealth and environmental policies.

In 2016, at the end of Obama’s term, Investor’s Business Daily published an editorial that included the following: “If they were honest, the climate alarmists would admit that they are not working feverishly to hold down global temperatures — they would acknowledge that they are instead consumed with the goal of holding down capitalism and establishing a global welfare state.”

IBD included the following quote. “One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with the environmental policy anymore,” said Ottmar Edenhofer, who co-chaired the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change working group on Mitigation of Climate Change.

Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, elaborated further: “This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution. This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”

In May of 2019, Saikat Chakrabarti, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff and the author of the Green New Deal, admitted that the purpose of the GND was “to fundamentally transform our economy to socialism and our energy sector to 100% renewable”.

Locally, UCSB professor John Foran, an advocate of “eco-socialism,” teaches that “we must end capitalism to save the planet”.

On April 1, 2020, Gavin Newsom added that the coronavirus shutdown was going to create the opportunity to fundamentally transform America, including shifting our economy away from capitalism.

True to their plan and their words, America is bankrupt (see www.usdebtclock.org). We owe more than we make each and every year (Debt/GDP), and we just increased this already unsustainable national debt by another 25%, in just one year, via the COVID crisis, and we are not done yet!

The American economy is at the point of no return. Our national situation is akin to every family having maxed out several credit cards, having incurred significantly more debt than they make on an annual basis. Just to make the minimum payments, they must apply for even more credit cards. What’s worse? Our kids will inherit this debt!

Finally, if Biden and Harris are elected in November, America will adopt what is called “modern monetary policy,” a disastrous policy that posits that government can print or borrow, and spend, as much money as it wants! Read that, “abject transformation” accomplished.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and the host of The Andy Caldwell Show weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on News-Press Radio AM 1290.