‘The Accordion Player’ author to speak at Chaucer’s Books

Dr. Ichak Adizes wrote “The Accordion Player” — his memoir.

Dr. Ichak Adizes, author of “The Accordion Player,” will discuss his memoir at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St. in Loreto Plaza.

Seeing every challenge as an opportunity for growth, Dr. Adizes moved beyond a childhood marked by imprisonment in a Nazi concentration camp and immigration to an unfamiliar country to discover the benefits of opening his heart.

Rejecting isolation and fear, he became a renowned thought leader who advises companies and governments worldwide on structuring thriving organizations around a culture of trust and respect.

Dr. Adizes’s personal story is more than a string of external events that propelled him through adversity after adversity to become the insightful, compassionate person he is today.

It is also a map of his journey into a heart which, like the accordion that he played to earn a living and put himself through school, ultimately expanded and opened up to the universal truths that connect us all in our humanity.

“The Accordion Player” is a compelling account of a remarkable life, an unvarnished view of a man whose decision to recognize the value of change and creative conflict allowed him to love. His story reveals the enduring human ability to turn possibility into reality.

Dr. Adizes is the developer of Organizational Therapy and Top Performance Development and founder of the Adizes Institute Worldwide. He has made presentations to top executives in more than 50 countries, served Fortune 100 companies and advised country leaders. He was awarded 21 honorary doctorates, two honorary citizenships and published 26 books in 36 languages.

For more information, visit www.adizes.com.

