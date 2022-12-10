The age of stolen elections

I’ve written, in my opinion, the 2020 presidential election and the ensuing 2022 midterms had been severely manipulated. More proof of corruption is emerging every day.

And because of that, based upon the recent release of in-house correspondence Elon Musk is sharing with us from Twitter, I’m going to change my position and become a full-blown election denier and submit the elections had, in fact, been stolen.

There is no question that the collusion between the Democratic Party and the social(ist) media tech big boys , along with the help of the FBI, altered the outcome of the presidential election and likely the midterms. We all knew it. The Democrats, of course, knew it.

The FBI knew it, but how many of the voting public really knew it? When virtually all the news sources and social media are rabid leftists, how many American voters could see through the propaganda haze?

More info is surfacing about Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop as well. It was very obvious to those who pay attention that the Biden laptop discovery was real from the beginning, not another Russian hoax. That small hunk of metal was a treasure trove of damning evidence — enough to probably prevent Joe Biden from being elected president.

You know the Democrats were quaking over this one. Had it been a Republican, just a whiff of what was on that hard drive would have brought him or her down over night. But not liberals. They have a protective cloak that goes by the name of censorship. It’s supported by the most powerful assemblage of anti-Americans the country has ever had in our history: social media.

Hillary Clinton’s fabricated crusade of Donald Trump’s Russian collusion was a charade that should never have reached the level it did. In the beginning, it wasn’t so much about censorship as it was outright corruption by Hillary, not Donald.

However, that was followed by a new collaborative wave of censorship to smother any voices to the contrary. It still boggles my mind how tightly involved the FBI were in aiding this illegal effort, and the same cooked cop who perpetrated the fabricated story, James Baker, went on to continue his dirty work at Twitter. Millions of tax dollars were wasted trying to prove something everyone already knew wasn’t true. How come Ms. Clinton and Mr. Baker are not locked up?

The point I’m trying to make is, no one on the left who created that destructive boondoggle got punished or even said they were sorry. On the other hand, dozens on the right had their lives destroyed over something that never even happened.

When I’d heard Apple helped China remove Airdrop from their phones so the Chinese population couldn’t communicate without the government monitoring them, that revealed whose side Apple is really on. How much worse does it have to get for an American company to help a communist country kill its people?

And when Twitter, Google, Apple, New York Times and others colluded to bury the Hunter Biden story, it’s no different than China freezing its populace from getting truthful information. The censorship campaign really grew legs during the great Fauci COVID event.

From that debacle emerged another scheme to keep opposition voices squelched. The tech giants, our own Federal government and the Biden administration’s weasels fashioned the all-powerful term, misinformation. Along with its sister word: disinformation.

That one word is the most powerful tool of censorship to ever spread across the American landscape. It means nothing, and it means everything. The organizations who control the media and how things reach the public’s eyes and ears, have the ability to decide on their own, what they deem is misinformation.

Based upon nothing more than their opinions. How much more influential can you get when these self-appointed word police have the capability to dictate when they don’t like something and the muscle just shuts it down?

This approach isn’t new by any means. Adolf Hitler stripped Germans of all communication and gave the people a radio with one channel, his propaganda channel. When boys became teens, they had to join the Hitler Youth. They no longer belonged to their parents but to the Third Reich.

All freedoms were stripped from the German populace, and it was controlled by censorship and fear. The left has employed the same tactics and has Americans scared to speak up for fear of losing their jobs, their businesses, their good names and in some instances, even their lives.

The soiled road we’re traveling takes anything you say, doesn’t matter what it is, even if it’s 100% fact, and gets buried by some unnamed, hidden in cubicles, leftists’ trolls who don’t share your same point of view. They programmed their software to automatically flag the “offensive” language and slam the door.

That is an enormous amount of influence. God-like power. America has allowed companies to become so formidable they can dictate what can reach the public square and control the outcome of what we used to call free elections.

This control, this censorship, is flowing deep in the veins of the American government.

And why are American institutions like Disney, Ford, Hollywood, NBA and so many others all share the same common thread of wanting to change our country? The proof is exploding all around us as we watch the left implode over Mr. Musk exposing Twitter for what it was. Big advertisers are jumping ship from Twitter because they don’t support the First Amendment. They liked the suppression. By turning their backs and running away, it is an admission of their guilt.

There is a great rift among us, and it’s the people in charge at the moment who are clearly creating it. So many great leaders the world over have pointed out the importance of United We Stand. The Chinese people are trying to unite, and they’re being crushed. The Iranians are trying to unite, and they’re being crushed.

Make no mistake, we’re being crushed as well.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.