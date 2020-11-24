The Alisal offers horseback rides

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort is welcoming non-guests for a horseback riding and wine tasting package.

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort is welcoming non-guests to book group or private horseback rides.

The Santa Ynez Valley adventure is for both beginners or seasoned equestrians, who are led by The Alisal’s team of experienced wranglers.

The ride takes visitors through The Alisal’s more than 10,000 acres of wide open spaces and 50-plus miles of trails through canyons and shaded hillsides and past grazing cattle.

Adult riders 21 and older can choose the Sip & Saddle wide tasting package at the nearby Folded Hills, a family-owned sustainable organic winery in Gaviota.

The rides for ages 7 and older are offered 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

The beginner group trail rides start at $150 per person and are available at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Private two-hour rides start at $200 per person with a two-person minimum.

Payment is due at the time of booking, and there’s a 24-hour cancellation policy.

Add-on pricings for wine tastings are $60 per person for the “Escape to the Lake” and $115 per person for “The Whole Shebang.” Food additions are $30 for a charcuterie board, feeding up to four guests.

The wine tasting add-on must be booked 48 hours in advance, and payments must be made at the time of booking. There’s a 24-hour cancellation fee.

To book the rides and wine tastings, contact the ranch at 805-686-7700 or ridetheranch@alisal.com.

For more information, go to www.alisal.com/non-guest-horseback-riding.

