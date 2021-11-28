The Alisal Ranch welcomes Nathan Turner

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang welcomes Nathan Turner for a Holiday Workshop Dec. 3-5.

Mr. Turner is a celebrated interior designer and the author of “I Love California.”

The resort is hosting a multi-day “California Country” workshop on California inspired cooking and entertaining. It will feature holiday entertaining workshops, dinners and cocktails, all with a California country ranch-style vibe .

Here’s the schedule.

DEC. 3

— 4 p.m.: Arrival and check-in at The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort.

— 6:30 p.m.: Holiday Cocktails in the Turner House.

Designed by Mr. Turner, the Turner House boasts an elegant rustic style and features vintage artwork, decorative fixtures, and antiques curated by Turner.

— 7:30 p.m.: Dinner in the Sycamore Room. Theme: Holiday glamour with a night of Winter White Décor.

The elegant Sycamore Room is fashioned with high-beamed ceilings, majestic stone hearth and wood mantle, and expansive windows, and the resort says that makes it “perfect spot for a cozy ranch-style holiday dinner.”

Mr. Turner will share his inspiration for the décor, along with tips for guests to recreate the setting in their own home.

There will also be recipes.

— 8:30 p.m.: Under the stars: an evening of S’mores and cozy holiday-themed after-dinner drinks

DEC. 4

— 7-10 a.m. Breakfast at your leisure in the Ranch Room.

— 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Ride or hay wagon to the Adobe for Holiday cooking demo featuring tips on creating a stunning buffet, followed by lunch.

The Alisal’s Adobe is known for bringing an authentic old West flair to this festive rustic-style demonstration and lunch.

— 2- 4 p.m.: Fireside wreath making and holiday table scaping in the gazebo by pool

— 4- 6:00 p.m.: Free time

— 6:30 p.m.: Champagne bar and cocktails at Cottonwood Bar.

— 7 p.m.: Dinner in the Cottonwood Room featuring Cowboy Santa and live Christmas music.

For more information, go to alisal.com/experiences/cacountryholiday.

