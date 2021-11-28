Home Life The Alisal Ranch welcomes Nathan Turner
Life

The Alisal Ranch welcomes Nathan Turner

by Katherine Zehnder 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang welcomes Nathan Turner for a Holiday Workshop Dec. 3-5. 

Mr. Turner is a celebrated interior designer and the author of “I Love California.” 

The resort is hosting a multi-day “California Country” workshop on California inspired cooking and entertaining. It will feature holiday entertaining workshops, dinners and cocktails, all with a California country ranch-style vibe .

Here’s the schedule.

DEC. 3

— 4 p.m.: Arrival and check-in at The Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort.   

—  6:30 p.m.: Holiday Cocktails in the Turner House.  

Designed by Mr. Turner, the Turner House boasts an elegant rustic style and features vintage artwork, decorative fixtures, and antiques curated by Turner. 

— 7:30 p.m.: Dinner in the Sycamore Room. Theme: Holiday glamour with a night of Winter White Décor. 

The elegant Sycamore Room is fashioned with high-beamed ceilings, majestic stone hearth and wood mantle, and expansive windows, and the resort says that makes it “perfect spot for a cozy ranch-style holiday dinner.” 

Mr. Turner will share his inspiration for the décor, along with tips for guests to recreate the setting in their own home. 

There will also be recipes.

— 8:30 p.m.: Under the stars: an evening of S’mores and cozy holiday-themed after-dinner drinks 

DEC. 4

— 7-10 a.m. Breakfast at your leisure in the Ranch Room. 

— 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Ride or hay wagon to the Adobe for Holiday cooking demo featuring tips on creating a stunning buffet, followed by lunch. 

The Alisal’s Adobe is known for bringing an authentic old West flair to this festive rustic-style demonstration and lunch. 

— 2- 4 p.m.: Fireside wreath making and holiday table scaping in the gazebo by pool 

— 4- 6:00 p.m.: Free time  

— 6:30 p.m.: Champagne bar and cocktails at Cottonwood Bar. 

— 7 p.m.: Dinner in the Cottonwood Room featuring Cowboy Santa and live Christmas music. 

For more information, go to alisal.com/experiences/cacountryholiday.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More