The answer is not blowin’ in the wind

The greatest crime any president ever committed on its American citizens in modern times, maybe at any time in history, is allowing millions upon millions of people from all over the world to pour unfettered into America with no accounting of who they are or where they’re going.

And it appears we may be subjected to this invasion for the next two years. Where will it end: 10 million, 20 million, 50 million?

But there’s another treasonous crime being committed equally, if not more so, than doing away with our border, and that’s placing the entire country in even greater jeopardy by playing chicken with our energy.

President Joe Biden got tons of heat and rightfully so, from Democrats no less, for speaking the words placed in his mouth by the aforementioned string-pullers. He had no idea what he was saying when screeching about how he was going to shut down all coal plants and stop all drilling and that we’re going to become a wind society.

The only wind blowing for President Biden is what’s blowing between his ears.

He has zero clue of all the potential impacts saying something stupid like that has on thousands of Americans he’s supposed to care about. That is unless they’re evil MAGA terrorists.

He also has no idea what it takes to make a wind turbine and how they stop working when the wind stops. He doesn’t realize that there’s no battery backup or even how much energy the turbine can really put out in the first place. Likely neither does anyone in his administration or the likes of Sandy Cortez or even former Vice President Al Gore.

Those ugly massive windmills put out two megawatts of power and could supply energy to about 1,500 homes a year. But they don’t turn all the time. They only generate full power about 30% of the time. To build one requires 260 tons of steel and 300 tons of iron ore — and ironically the stuff President Biden wants to get rid of: 170 tons of coking coal (which burns cleaner and hotter).

Then all those materials need to be transported by — guess what? — hydrocarbons.

As the story goes, the windmill could spin until it turns to rust and never generate as much energy that was required to build it. Add to the equation the blades need to be disposed of over time (most if not all are not recyclable), massive amounts of concrete are required to secure the towers, as well as the bats and birds of prey that are slaughtered in the blades. Strangely enough, the environmentalists stay quiet about the endangered species laws they created to protect these creatures.

President Biden and his army of energy haters don’t care about blowing with the wind. It’s all another ruse. The climate change pushers have created fanatics and continue to campaign how vile oil, coal and gas are until your head hurts. Those wonderful forms of energy producers are what make a modern society a modern society and allow us to remain a first world nation.

I’ve asked the question before, what is the real motivation? It can’t be that they want to go back to candles and horses. Is it something more sinister? To bring down America by weakening the nation’s ability to function? If so, they’re on the right track. And they continue to allow millions more illegals to flood in, take root and sponge even more of our energy. So dumb.

The other delusion so many on the left share without having any idea what they’re sharing is the production of solar panels. Like the windmills, it takes 3,000 pounds of that horrible coal to make 11 tons of solar panels. Toxic metals also make up each solar panel and pose a risk if they get into the water supply.

And while there are those who think solar is the answer to all our woes, it takes water and electricity to make them and coal and gas to produce the electricity. Which of course, according to the climate zealots, fills the air with more of those evil greenhouse gasses.

The irony is it’s not possible to create renewable energy without the use of dead dinosaurs in the process. And so, the wheels on the bus go round and round. Same story as with the wind turbines, you need boats, trucks, planes that use fossil fuels to deliver those un-environmentally friendly solar panels.

In the end nothing is really accomplished except maybe some people feel warm and fuzzy because they’re doing their part to save the environment.

I’m not against solar power, or for that matter wind power either. I have a large array of solar panels on my home, and I love them. But let nature run its course. The day will come when technology catches up and the shift will happen according to plan. It is already under way. In the meantime, Earth blessed us with natural organic resources to make it a better place to live. Don’t get sucked into the vortex of guilt and propaganda.

This green stuff is being shoved down our throats, and Americans are suffering because of it. If you really care, go to the countries where you can try and make a difference. By forcing the issue prematurely, Americans must pay higher and higher energy costs, and now the threat of not getting any energy at all in any form is looming. It is uncalled for in a country where there’s no reason (except California) we can’t have at least $2 a gallon gas, dirt cheap natural gas and low electricity bills, if there wasn’t a political agenda in play.

I’m running out of room, and I didn’t even touch on natural gas. Again, without thinking, the move to make everything electric requires coal and fossil fuels to accomplish that goal.

All that energy didn’t just vanish over the last 20 months. It can be ramped back up tomorrow, and America can flourish and flex her muscles again.

But I’m afraid with how things look, it’s going to get worse.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.