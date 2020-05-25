COVID-19 inspires designs in Elverhoj Museum virtual exhibit

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang is offering “The Art of Face Masks,” a virtual exhibition exploring the face mask as an art form.

The online show can be viewed at www.artoffacemasks.com.

Featured artists are Georganne Alex, Carole Coduti, Jess Conti, Colleen M. Kelly, Isabella Kelly-Ramirez, RT Livingston, Margaret Matson, Syd McCutcheon, Susan Owens, Tara Patrick, Linda Pearl, Gwen Samuels, Laura Wilkinson and Sara Woodburn.

Each photo includes comments from the designer about the inspiration for their work.

Carole Coduti

“Shipwrecked”

A mermaid out for a swim hears people who walk on two feet are very sick. They are wearing cloth over their faces, but some are still dying. She happens upon an old shipwreck and gathers up a fireplace curtain, industrial light cage, colander, pulley, chicken incubator light, horse harness hardware and a rhinestone brooch.

She makes herself a face mask to scare away the sickness!

“These artists tackle the role of the face mask as a form of individual expression as well as self-preservation. A variety of styles, a range of techniques and conceptual thinking are employed in these one-of-a-kind works,” said Esther Jacobsen Bates, executive director of the museum.

”The virtual exhibit places itself at the intersection of art and history as the face mask becomes the world’s most important fashion accessory, and museums start to collect symbolic items from the COVID-19 contagion.”

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum is launching an Artist Q&A series on Instagram Live.

The first in the series will air at 4 p.m. June 3 and feature Ms. Alex, a Santa Barbara artist, who noted that “artists and designers can be relied upon to demonstrate that there is always a way to creatively respond to whatever challenges the world presents.”

Added Jody Williams, museum assistant director and exhibition curator, “In a world where we now recognize people by their face masks, I hope this exhibit brings a smile to our hidden lips and extra thought to the message we convey through our masks.”

Email: mmcmahon@newspress.com

FYI

For more information about “The Art of Face Masks” virtual exhibit, go to artoffacemasks.com, elverhoj.org and follow Elverhoj on Facebook and Instagram @elverhojmuseum.





Georganne Alex

“Red Alert”

n. A condition of heightened alertness or preparedness, especially to guard against imminent danger.

Interj. A warning that indicates an emergency situation.

Jess Conti

“Birdmask”

During the plague in the 1300s, doctors wore masks with long beaks that they filled with herbs. It was believed the purifying effect of the herbs would protect them from contracting the virus.

This mask combines multiple pieces of leather sewn together, then soaked in hot water to become rigid. Once dry, the leather is hand colored to achieve an antique look.

RT Livingston

“Coronatime”

When meeting in public, wearing our masks, we’ve become like silent movie stars whose eyes take center stage. Now, we use masks for survival. Before, they provided a buffer to hide behind; now, they are a matter of life and death.

Margaret Matson

I have made over 200 masks using 1,000 count cotton sheets, all hand printed with hand carved stamps. After making masks for neighbors and friends, I made 50 to send to UC San Francisco Children’s Hospital for parents to wear while visiting.

Susan Owens

“Shibori With Indigo Dye”

The Shibori dye technique dates back to 8th century Japan and is an homage to my Japanese ancestry. The red stitching called sashiko is used to reinforce a worn piece of fabric, making it stronger. It also brings strength to the wearer of the mask.

The white mask with red lips is inspired by the Japanese Okame mask, a symbol of good fortune.

Laura Wilkinson

“Flight Interrupted”

A dove was taking a dust bath outside my window when it suddenly spooked. It flew up and crashed into the glass. A minute later it flew off, stunned but fine.

I photographed its dusty imprint on the glass. It struck me as a metaphor for where we might be headed. We should be able to see the glints, reflections and evidence of what lies ahead. If we don’t become more present and realize that we are all interconnected, our flight might be abruptly interrupted.