COVID-19 inspires designs in Elverhoj Museum virtual exhibit
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang is offering “The Art of Face Masks,” a virtual exhibition exploring the face mask as an art form.
The online show can be viewed at www.artoffacemasks.com.
Featured artists are Georganne Alex, Carole Coduti, Jess Conti, Colleen M. Kelly, Isabella Kelly-Ramirez, RT Livingston, Margaret Matson, Syd McCutcheon, Susan Owens, Tara Patrick, Linda Pearl, Gwen Samuels, Laura Wilkinson and Sara Woodburn.
Each photo includes comments from the designer about the inspiration for their work.
“These artists tackle the role of the face mask as a form of individual expression as well as self-preservation. A variety of styles, a range of techniques and conceptual thinking are employed in these one-of-a-kind works,” said Esther Jacobsen Bates, executive director of the museum.
”The virtual exhibit places itself at the intersection of art and history as the face mask becomes the world’s most important fashion accessory, and museums start to collect symbolic items from the COVID-19 contagion.”
In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum is launching an Artist Q&A series on Instagram Live.
The first in the series will air at 4 p.m. June 3 and feature Ms. Alex, a Santa Barbara artist, who noted that “artists and designers can be relied upon to demonstrate that there is always a way to creatively respond to whatever challenges the world presents.”
Added Jody Williams, museum assistant director and exhibition curator, “In a world where we now recognize people by their face masks, I hope this exhibit brings a smile to our hidden lips and extra thought to the message we convey through our masks.”
Email: mmcmahon@newspress.com
FYI
For more information about “The Art of Face Masks” virtual exhibit, go to artoffacemasks.com, elverhoj.org and follow Elverhoj on Facebook and Instagram @elverhojmuseum.