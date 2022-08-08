Home Local The art of Fiesta
The art of Fiesta

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Ventura-based Mico Gonzales sells driftwood art under “Gonzales Driftwood” during the Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show on Cabrillo Boulevard west of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Handmade jewelry by Virginia Escamilla under her business name I Natural Jewel are shown at the show.
People browse the wares on display at the event.
