The art of misinformation

I occasionally read Andy Caldwell’s rants and find them humorous, but his column “Are the treatments as dangerous as the virus?” in the Aug. 15 News-Press raises serious concerns.

Despite his attempt to avoid a firm position by instead posing rhetorical questions, the column’s potential to influence people not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is dangerous and maybe deadly.

Mr. Caldwell’s screed is filled with innuendo, misinformation and indisputably incorrect “alternative facts.”

His multiple assertions are definitively refuted by the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, and the overwhelming majority of virologists, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists.

As just one example, he cites Nobel Prize-winning virologist Luc Montagnier as claiming that vaccinations are creating new COVID variants. That claim is crisply debunked by the website PolitiFact (politifact.com/factchecks/2021/may/28/facebook-posts/covid-19-vaccines-do-not-cause-virus-variants).

Mr. Caldwell’s references to the opinions of several other physicians and researchers fail to note that their opinions have either been debunked, or are in the extreme minority of scientific opinion.

He asserts that “some doctors believe the MRNA tech doesn’t work against the delta variant”… but the preponderance of data indicate that it does! (By the way, citing “some doctors” is less than convincing. There are still “some scientists” who deny the phenomenon of climate change … but they are a minuscule minority. Perhaps reports of catastrophic and widespread fires, floods, and heat waves in the News-Press itself are all a hoax?)

The undeniable effectiveness of vaccination against COVID-19, proven by innumerable medical and epidemiological studies, renders the opinions of that small handful of “some doctors,” and Mr. Caldwell, unsupportable and pernicious.

Steve Daniels, M.D.

Santa Barbara