The Barber Shop, salon to resume indoor operations

The Barber Shop owner Jorge Salgado cuts hair outside of his business in July.

Santa Barbara County barbershops and hair salons will be permitted to resume indoor operations today.

The reopening efforts come after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s newest state guidelines, which allow barbershops and salons to operate indoors at a limited capacity.

Jorge Salgado, the owner of The Barber Shop, which also houses Victorian Salon, at 1233 State St., will be reopening on indoor operations today, he confirmed to the News-Press.

Like several other county establishments, The Barber Shop has been doing its haircuts outdoors for the past month. Victorian Salon, however, was unable to pivot outdoors because it could not wash hair nor do hair coloring outside.

All normal hair cuts will still be conducted outside but hair treatments, washing, and coloring can now be done indoors.

The same sanitation process of checking temperatures, routine cleaning, and providing hand sanitizer will also continue to be used.

Mr. Salgado said they are currently looking for help so any interested barbers or hairstylists looking for a place to work can contact him.

