‘The Batman’ dominates box office with $128.5 million gross

WARNER BROS.

Matt Reeves directs Robert Pattinson in “The Batman,” which topped the box office in its opening weekend.

The Dark Knight has seized the No. 1 spot at the box office.

In its opening weekend, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the latest actor to wear the cowl, grossed a whopping $128.5 million at the North American box office.

“Uncharted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland of “Spider-Man” fame, fell to No. 2 in its third weekend with $11 milion

The No. 3 spot belonged to “Dog,” which had $6 million.

In fourth place was another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” grossing $4.4 million.

In fifth place last weekend was “Death on the Nile,” director/star Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Agathie Christie classic. It grossed $2.7 million.

The animated sequel “Sing 2” continues its happy box office melody in sixth place with $1.5 million.

“Jackass Forever” placed seventh with $1.4 million.

“Cyrano” was eighth with $683,607.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi,” an Indian Hindi-language crime drama, opened last weekend in ninth place with $592,000.

“Scream” hasn’t lost its voice yet. It placed 10th with $570,000.

