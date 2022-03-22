‘The Batman’ remains No. 1 at box office

JONATHAN OLLEY / WARNER BROS.

“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, grossed $36.8 million at the box office during its third weekend.

“The Batman” was No. 1 at the box office for its third weekend in a row.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson as the hero, grossed $36.8 million at the North American box office.

Opening in second place was “Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie,” an anime film that grossed $14.8 million.

“Uncharted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland, slipped to third place in its fifth weekend with $8 million.

“X,” a movie about actors who face danger when they try to make an adult film in rural Texas, opened in fourth place with $4.4 million.

The No. 5 spot went to “Dog,” which stars Channing Tatum as an Army Ranger veteran taking a military dog to their mutual friend’s funeral. It grossed $4 million.

In sixth place was another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” grossing $3.2 million.

“Death on the Nile,” director/star Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Agathie Christie classic, placed seventh. It grossed $1.7 million.

Opening in eighth place was a thriller, “The Outfit,” grossing $1.51 million.

Right behind it was “The Kashmir Files,” an Indian Hindi-language film opening in ninth place with $1.49 million.

The animated sequel “Sing 2” was in 10th place with $1.48 million.

