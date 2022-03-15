‘The Batman’ remains No. 1 at box office

“The Batman” continues to rule the box office.
In its second weekend, “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the hero, was still No. 1 and grossed $66 million at the North American box office.
“Uncharted,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland of “Spider-Man” fame, stayed in the No. 2 spot in its fourth weekend with $9.3 milion
The No. 3 spot went to “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul,” a live viewing event in theaters. The program, which featured BTS and ARMY dancing together, grossed $68 million.
“Dog,” the story of an Army Ranger veteran taking a military dog to their mutual friend’s funeral, placed No. 4 with $5.3 million.
In fifth place was another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” grossing $4.1 million.
In sixth place was “Death on the Nile,” director/star Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Agathie Christie classic. It grossed $2.5 million.
“Radhe Shyam,” a romantic drama set in the 1970s in Europe, opened in seventh place with $1.9 million.
The animated sequel “Sing 2” was in eighth place with $1.6 million.
“Jackass Forever” placed ninth with $1.1 million.
And in 10th place was “Scream” with $445,000.
