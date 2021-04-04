The Biden agenda

President Joe Biden has been in office around three months. And already things have gone from bad to worse under his leadership.

Why?

What is his agenda? “Go big” and socialism.

In a short amount of time, President Biden has been acting like a dictator as he issues one executive order after another. Then too there are open borders, massive spending bills, increased taxes plus regulations, censorship, centralized government control of our lives and the expansion of the welfare state. And the media and big tech are acting like the propaganda arm of the left.

This is not what our republic is all about. This is tyranny. This is control.

President Biden said right after he took office, America will face dark days ahead. Was this his plan all along? And if so, who is going to look out for average Americans and the survival of our republic?

Politicians? Judges?

Patriotic Americans?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria