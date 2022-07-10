The Biden legacy

What will be Joe Biden’s legacy as the 47th president of the United States? Did he put America first? Or did he put America last? Did he do what is best for America? Or did he do what was bad for America?

Some pertinent questions come to mind. Why is Biden allowing the southern border to be invaded? Why won’t he let America be energy independent? Why is he causing increasing inflation by massive overspending? Why won’t he stand up to China, who wants to destroy us? Why does he want to make a deal with Iran, who wants to obliterate the U.S. and Israel? Why is he sending our oil reserves overseas when there are record setting costs for gas in the U.S.A.?

Time for a reality check, America. Will Joe Biden’s legacy be that he wanted to destroy America and all that it stands for? If so, what are we going to do about it? Is it time to impeach?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria