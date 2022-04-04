The birds of the Carpinteria Bluffs

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A great blue heron captures dinner courtesy of a hapless Jerusalem cricket at the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve.

A Western Bluebird perches on vegetation at the bluffs.

A great blue heron strolls through the preserve.

A hawk is perched high up a tree.

A variety of birds grace the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The website for Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs stresses the area’s importance. The site, carpinteriabluffs.org, noted the organization’s goal is to “preserve forever the Carpinteria Bluffs as open space.

“We use educational and promotional activities to raise public knowledge and appreciation of the Bluffs and its natural features,” the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs said. “We aim to ensure that the Bluffs remain an area for active and passive recreation.”

The nonprofit stressed the importance of preserving the area for future generations.

— Dave Mason