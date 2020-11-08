I woke up on Wednesday morning with the blue state blues, appalled but not surprised at just how blue a hue California has become. It was to be expected, no matter the circumstances and the consequences.

What does bother me a great deal more is how blue the rest of the country is becoming. I honestly believe America is on the verge of changing — for the worst — forever.

With regard to the presidential race, Joe Biden is clearly in the throes of dementia, and he is neck deep in a pay-to-play scandal with his son and brother that should shake this nation to its core, unless the potential Biden administration is capable of squashing an investigation and prosecution of the same if he is elected.

Even more troubling is the fact that many Democratic pundits believe he will not finish a first term, meaning Kamala Harris, a full-blown socialist, will become our next president, even though she was among the least popular among a plethora of Democratic primary candidates.

With regard to my campaign against incumbent Salud Carbajal, the congressman apparently cruised to victory in both the primary and the general election. That speaks to the power of incumbency, in a Democratic stronghold no less.

My one regret is that the opportunity and obligation of the electorate to actually compare and contrast the agendas and ideas of the contestants in a fair exchange scarcely occurred, because Salud rejected all but one opportunity to debate me. And the one debate we had limited us to 45-second answers, which means it was an exchange of sound bites.

Regardless, the people have presumably spoken loud and clear that they are satisfied with the incumbent and his party. Moreover, the coastal congressional districts in all of Washington, Oregon and California combined, will have elected but one Republican.

Perhaps, the most foreboding results here locally were the school board races.

Despite the controversies involving sex education, critical race theory and the like, it appears nearly all the incumbents won handily.

I once spoke at a rally with some of the outstanding candidates who were challenging these incumbents and what I said was that they are not running for a term on the school board, they are running for the next generation of Americans.

Unfortunately now, this next generation will be brought up to believe they should start exploring their sexuality while still a child, that white people are racist by virtue of white privilege and that minority kids are perpetual victims.

With regard to the propositions, it appears that California dodged a large bullet by defeating an attempt to rescind Prop. 13 protections for farmers, industrialists, manufacturers and retailers. More good news is that voters rejected rent control.

It also appears that the voters gave Uber and Lyft drivers their jobs back via Prop. 22, which repealed, in part, a legislative attempt (AB5) to eliminate gig and contractor jobs in this state.

The proponents of Prop. 22 spent upwards of $200 million in the effort, which is a story in itself. One huge problem remains in that the original legislation is still hanging over other job classes, including independent truckers, because Prop. 22 only repealed AB5 for a limited number of job classifications.

In conclusion, California continued its anomalous pattern of voting fairly conservatively on ballot measures and quite liberal on political races.

Nonetheless, as for me and my house, as Theodore Roosevelt stated (in part), “The credit belongs to those who are actually in the arena, who strive valiantly, spending themselves in a worthy cause, so that their place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who know neither victory nor defeat.”