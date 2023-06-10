The case against Donald Trump

COURTESY IMAGE

Lou Segal

The author lives in Santa Barbara

Writing an op-ed piece is always an interesting endeavor, but generally it should not make at least half the people who read it, want to punch you in the face. I am afraid this attempt to delineate my thoughts about Donald Trump is probably going to make some readers very upset. Why that is the case is a question for someone more informed about human psychology and the dynamics of cults.

We have always had demagogic leaders in our history. Some who come to mind are Huey Long, William Jennings Bryan, George Wallace and, yes, Joe Biden. They all share some common traits, such as exploiting economic crises, proposing overly simplistic solutions to complicated long-standing problems and finally taking advantage of social divisions to drive a deeper wedge between classes and races. Almost invariably their inflammatory rhetoric leads to violence and radicalization.

Donald Trump’s behavior since his 2020 defeat makes him a worthy successor to the long line of incendiary, rabble-rousing political leaders who have forced their way into our living rooms by having the loudest voice of any of their contemporaries.

Mr. Trump is willing to blow up everything in his way to get back to the White House. Whether it’s slandering the reputation of the very effective governor of Florida or abandoning the plight of hundreds of people now in jail because he urged them to disrupt the presidential electoral process, the only imperative for Mr. Trump is to pursue his ambitions no matter what harm it may cause.

I am told, however, to overlook Mr. Trump’s many personality flaws and the egregious lies and belligerence that he directs to anyone who won’t genuflect or bow to his every command. I am also told to ignore his many faults because of all the good things he did for the country when he was president. Even if I was to concede that Donald Trump was an effective president, the disadvantages of supporting his candidacy outweigh any advantages that might accrue from ignoring his many foibles.

The Trump supporters are always telling me that Mr. Trump is a natural born leader, who is the only one who can take America back from the abyss. For those people who remember his popular NBC show the “Apprentice,” Mr. Trump’s magic power was announcing you were fired when not performing up to his expectations.

However, the Trump presidency was not known for how many inept people he fired but for the voluminous number he hired. It would take the rest of this column to list them here, so let’s just take a look at the people he put in charge of his COVID task force.

His most obvious blunder is Anthony Fauci, but if that was the only one, it might allow for some forbearance. Mr. Trump was not content to give just him a leading role, he also gave people like Dr. Deborah Birx, his COVID response coordinator, and his surgeon general, Jerome Adams, leading roles too. Incredibly, Ms. Birx has admitted in a book she wrote that she, Dr. Fauci and Mr. Adams deliberately undermined President Trump by pushing for mask mandates, school closures, a ban of indoor dining and widespread lockdowns of businesses and social gatherings/recreational activities.

So did President Trump fire these people for insubordination? No, he kept them in their positions for his entire term. Even today, Mr. Trump still boasts of his extraordinary efforts to deliver us the mRNA vaccines, despite their documented side effects and inability to stop transmission. Does he feel bad that many people lost their jobs because they refused to take them. Who knows?

My purpose for writing this piece is not to recount all of Mr. Trump’s failures and successes during his presidency. Most people are well aware of them. I am urging his followers to re-examine their motives for blindly supporting him, since the nomination of Donald Trump will most likely lead to the same outcome we experienced in the last presidential election.

To say if I can’t have President Trump, then I will not support any other Republican is the type of cult-like mind control I urge you to reject. The country needs a change in direction, preferably not led by the two leading candidates who will be octogenarians in the next term. Hence, as a Republican and conservative who has voted for every Republican who ran for president in the last 45 years, I will not be voting for Donald Trump to be the nominee of my party.