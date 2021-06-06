Home Sports The Champs
The Champs

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Santa Barbara boys volleyball team celebrate after winning the CIF-SS Division 2 championship match in five-sets over visiting Huntington Beach in a thriller on Saturday.
Santa Barbara’s Sam Meister, middle, and Andrew Douglas try to counter Huntington Beach’s Cayman LaFontaine.
Santa Barbara’s Sam Meister dives for the bait.
