The Choral Society to perform ‘Mozart to Modern’

PHOTOS COURTESY THE CHORAL SOCIETY
Tamara Bevard
Tracy Van Fleet
Ben Brecher

SANTA BARBARA — The Choral Society will wrap up its 75th anniversary season with a “Mozart to Modern” concert at 3 p.m. May 6 and 7 p.m. May 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Accompanied by a full orchestra, the 70-member Santa Barbara chorus will perform Mozart’s Requiem and music varying from Palestrina to Morten Lauridsen. The concert will close with a work by American composer Christopher Tin, and it will be sung in a dialect from the Lango region of Uganda.

Soloists are soprano Tamara Bevard, mezzo-soprano Tracy Van Fleet, tenor Ben Brecher, tenor Jimmer Bolden and bass Dennis Rupp. 

Dennis Rupp
Jimmer Bolden    

Jo Anne Wasserman is the conductor and artistic director. 

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase, go to sbchoral.org. 

— Dave Mason

