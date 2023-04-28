The Choral Society to perform ‘Mozart to Modern’

PHOTOS COURTESY THE CHORAL SOCIETY

Tamara Bevard Tracy Van Fleet Ben Brecher

SANTA BARBARA — The Choral Society will wrap up its 75th anniversary season with a “Mozart to Modern” concert at 3 p.m. May 6 and 7 p.m. May 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Accompanied by a full orchestra, the 70-member Santa Barbara chorus will perform Mozart’s Requiem and music varying from Palestrina to Morten Lauridsen. The concert will close with a work by American composer Christopher Tin, and it will be sung in a dialect from the Lango region of Uganda.

Soloists are soprano Tamara Bevard, mezzo-soprano Tracy Van Fleet, tenor Ben Brecher, tenor Jimmer Bolden and bass Dennis Rupp.

Dennis Rupp Jimmer Bolden

Jo Anne Wasserman is the conductor and artistic director.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase, go to sbchoral.org.

— Dave Mason