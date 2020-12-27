The Christmas Grinches

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Anthony Fauci are the Grinches who stole Christmas.

Gov. Newsom shut down California for three weeks, and Dr. Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told everyone to cancel Christmas.

My message to them: No thanks.

This is America, land of the free, and people want to celebrate Christmas

with their families and go to church. This is not a nanny state or the Soviet Union. We do not need you telling us how to live our lives. We are adults. Stop trying to control us.

And what about the shutdown of restaurants and small businesses? How can people make a living and feed their families? Why are shutdowns so uneven and unfair?

They affect the poor and middle class, but not elite politicians or big business.

Don’t you understand most Americans love freedom, take responsibility and want to work? Why are you spreading hysteria, fear and hurting people? Where is your common sense, decency or understanding? Or are your actions all part of a plan to control us and gain unlimited power?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria