The continued failure at America’s southern border

Purely Political, By James Buckley

The border “crisis” has been fixed!

That’s right. Beginning with President Ronald Reagan and running through Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, together with the Congress and in a bipartisan way, they have solved and settled the “illegal immigration” problem once and for all.

Many times.

Up until the early 1990s, the southern border was pretty much an unregulated line in the chaparral. People moved across easily and readily, but by the time Bill Clinton became president, it had become an issue, and one that President Clinton dealt with in his 1994 crime bill.

There were five “key immigration-related goals” outlined in that legislation, which came with piles of dough for personnel and high-tech equipment including remote video surveillance systems, thermal imaging devices, in-ground sensors and more.

They were:

— Strengthening border control.

— Expediting the deportation of undocumented immigrants and documented immigrants who had committed crimes within the U.S.

— Establishing reform that would expedite asylum claims and streamline the process.

— Developing a Law Enforcement Support Center and providing state and local law enforcement officers with 24-hour access to INS records.

— Reimbursing states for immigration-related incarceration costs.

Curiously, both this crime bill (which helped put away thousands of career criminals for long periods of time, thus reducing crime generally) and the concomitant issue of border security have fallen by the wayside.

In case you didn’t remember or weren’t alive then, there was the bipartisan Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, signed into law by President Reagan, which legalized 2.7 million undocumented aliens in conjunction with employer regulations that would prevent illegals from working without authorization.

None of the above stemmed the tide of illegal immigration.

Neither did a $600 million 2010 Border Security Package that New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called a “smart, tough, and effective” bill that would “effectively enhance the security and integrity of our nation’s border.” It too proved completely ineffective, but at least it had Sen. Schumer referencing “the drug smugglers, the gun runners, human traffickers, money launderers and organized criminals that seek to do harm to innocent Americans…”

Sen. Schumer, who’s the Senate majority leader today, and the Democratic Party have never been for enhanced controls at the southern border. Apparently, a wide-open border is what they’ve always wanted, but it is and was never something they could articulate out loud because it would cost them votes, particularly among those border states directly affected.

Hence their regular and consistent call (in the past anyway) for a “bipartisan comprehensive” border security bill, something that was never going to happen for two reasons.

Firstly, the Democrats’ plan included amnesty for virtually all border crossers. and that was something Republicans couldn’t vote for.

Secondly because both parties have used the border situation to raise funds for re-election campaigns. Democrats have always been in favor of “legalizing” whosoever has already entered the U.S. seeking work or welfare. Republicans too, at least too many of them, have been in favor of that legalization, but have always voted against it for fear of losing support among their constituents.

Which is why President Donald Trump had such difficulty and faced so much resistance to his southern border wall. The president was serious about doing something about the border, but not enough senators and representatives wanted to do anything meaningful along that border. The situation has been and continues to be a money-raiser for both parties.

And if you’ve not had enough bull from the ruling parties, here’s what our current president promised would happen when his reform bill was authorized.

As part of a commitment to “modernize” and “restore humanity and American values to our immigration system,” President Joe Biden intoned, his package would serve to “keep families together, grow the economy, responsibly manage the border with smart investments, address the root causes of migration (something the Clinton-era Crime Bill also promised to do), and ensure that the U.S. remains a refuge for those fleeing persecution.”

Well, the U.S. has remained a haven for refugees, but not necessarily for those fleeing persecution. It has laid down a welcome mat for all who wish to relocate here at taxpayer expense from around the world.

And the border is once again totally unregulated.

The ongoing disaster now at both the northern and southern border of the U.S. is not good for this country and especially not good for the communities directly tasked with handling the onslaught. The chaotic nature of the effort will continue until not only a new president takes the issue seriously, but also until the public elects a Congress that will tackle the subject head-on.

As far as I can tell, we’ve got at least two more years of uncontested and uncontrollable border chaos to look forward to and, depending upon who is elected and/or re-elected in 2024, perhaps even much longer.

How comforting it would be to have serious people in charge of serious issues.

Such an event can’t come soon enough.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com. Readers are invited to visit jimb.substack.com, where Jim’s Journals are on file. He also invites people to subscribe to Jim’s Journal.

