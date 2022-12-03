The costs of a free education

Forgiving college students’ debt could cost as much as $1 trillion

President Joe Biden’s continued determination to give my money away toward student loan debt to buy student votes, got me thinking.

During 2020 and even into 2021, nearly all schools, including the higher forms of indoctrination were closed and kids were forced to stay awake and focus during Zoom classes. We’re now seeing the results of that folly as stats indicate children have fallen way behind in their learning.

At the university level, the results are likely the same, but those schools cost lots of money. If I recall correctly, the UC system didn’t feel the kids were getting any less education not attending in person so there was no refund or discount for tuition. However, those in charge and “teaching” these impressionable minds needed to be paid their full salaries, despite the schools being ghost towns.

I thought I’d look around the internet playground and see what I could learn. I’ll stick with UCSB and California.

First, UCSB Chancellor Yang received a 28.4% increase in salary in 2022. Most American workers are lucky to get 3%. For Chancellor Yang, that increase unto itself is huge, but so is the salary that goes along with it; just shy of $580,000 a year! I’m certain along with that salary there’s a bag full of other benefits.

Not a bad gig and I don’t begrudge him for it. In fact, all chancellors in the UC system got substantial raises this year. Schools were closed, but administration still needed more cash.

By comparison, the leader of the free world gets $400,000 a year, 100K for travel (which seems kind of silly seeing how he has Air Force One, choppers and limos out the wazoo), and another 50K for expenses (That’s silly too. What expenses? Everything is paid for). Point being, one lords over an enormous, bloated staff, and the other, well, I guess does the same thing.

Like all large bureaucracies, numbers can be all over the place, along with dozens of reasons to justify it all. As near as I could learn, the average annual salary of a professor can range from $140,000 to $200,000. And you can bet there are thousands more added on top of it for all kinds of other fringe benefits. That’s not counting the pensions that will follow them home later. And that number mounts deep into the billions.

On the other hand, teaching assistants, graduate student researchers, academic student employees, postdoctoral scholars, readers and tutors are on the march asking for salary increases with annual cost of living adjustments. They hope to go from $24,000 to $54,000.

It’s somewhat ironic that one of the people who helped facilitate their predicament, the one they all likely voted for, the Biden administration, is forcing them to demand higher wages to survive the steep rise in inflation and the higher costs of rent. I’ve been told firsthand on several occasions that the T.A.’s do most of the heavy lifting while the professors are off writing papers or something. The news confirmed some of this when it said students have not been getting their grades because the T.A.’s are not working.

So where exactly is the professor? If anyone wants to fill me in, please feel free to do so.

So here’s where it gets really murky for me and why things don’t quite gel with the Biden administration’s desperate need to give more tax dollars away.

Rounding the numbers, the UCSB tuition is about $40,000 year for residents and $70,000 for non-residents. Biden’s administration wants to kick in $10,000 to $20,000 to help pay for it.

But here’s the weird part. University of California admissions states on its website that 55% of undergrads pay no tuition at all, 70% of undergrads receive grants and scholarships and 45% of California students graduate with zero debt.

This begs the question, why is President Biden so dead set on giving our money to whom? It looks like no one needs it, at least in California. UCSB raised more than $100 million in philanthropic gifts in fiscal year 2021. Overall, the University of California’s assets grew by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion. There are entire nations, multiple nations, that don’t have that kind of money.

We hear repeatedly the left’s mantra about how the Republicans claim the election was stolen. I’ve always been of the school that the 2020 election and even more so, the recent midterms, were heavily manipulated.

But I must give Democrats their due. They knew the red tsunami was going to hit. They needed something to distract the students from insane inflation, high gas prices, high crime and murderers coming across the border.

They got their first offensive weapon from the leak at the Supreme Court and the subsequent ruling that abortion was going to be up to the states. But they didn’t sell it that way. They kept hammering abortion is no longer legal and the Republicans want to tell you what to do with your body. They conveniently left out how the Democrats destroyed the country by telling you exactly what you HAD to do with your body; get the vaccine or else. It was a requirement for doing things such as attending college.

And of course, the Democrats’ other success was the promise of free money to help pay student debt. They riled up the kids and it worked. While the country is going down in flames and killing babies, they wanted to give out early Christmas gifts: the promise to allow students the opportunity to shirk their obligation to pay for what they willingly signed up for.

Again, like the bullet train, numbers are all over, but it can cost us $300 billion. I heard it’s even as high as $1 trillion. Once this train starts down the tracks of giving away unrestricted mula, it won’t stop. Have you ever heard of a government program that worked and didn’t explode into another corrupt mess?

The argument has been made, if students can get free money for a contract they voluntarily agreed to, then everyone should get free money to help with their mortgage, car payment and credit cards.

After all, everyone coming across the border gets it. Come on, man. Let’s be fair.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.