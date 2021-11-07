The costs of keeping Gov. Newsom

Henry Schulte

Since too many Californians can’t break away from the Church of Liberalism and Gov. Gavin Newsom was allowed to stay in office, Californians are being subjected to the rapid stockpiling of more liberal decrees.

Feeling even more empowered now, the Democratic governor has signed nearly 800 new bills, with more coming.

There’s no way we’ll ever know how much more control he’s inflicted on us until we bump up against one of these new laws.

One of his new proclamations is to force businesses to create an aisle in toy stores dedicated to the less than 1%of the population who identify as transgender. Do we really need a law for that? Maybe I’m not being compassionate, but can’t you just pick a toy that you like and leave it at that? What is the real point?

Who is he trying to make happy other than himself and show his followers he’s such a sensitive, wonderful guy?

Once again, government is interfering and suffocating private enterprise as we watch so many running for the border. Even the very green business California loves, Tesla, has said enough.

He also commanded all our yard equipment to go to battery operation. Personally, I love the stuff. Used it for years.

But as Gov. Newsom flashes his Snidely Whiplash smile and gloats and crows like a rooster how great California is about making the air clean, he has no problem fouling the skies of Utah. Some of you may already know this, but I just learned that since around 1986, Intermountain Power Plant near Salt Lake City has been providing nearly all the power to the city of Los Angeles.

Now don’t that beat all. We’ve been forced to live under more regulations than probably the entire country combined, with more piling on, while coal is powering L.A. from a safe distance. In fairness, they are “planning” in 2025 to convert the plant to operate primarily on natural gas, but the two-facedness never ends.

The cries of the California elitist environmentalists make demands on all of us to do our part for the “climate change” crisis, but don’t march on Utah. Of course, if they were to do that, they would have to put gas (that evil petrol) in their cars, because there aren’t enough electric charging stations (produced by coal power plants) along the way for those using battery operated vehicles.

And don’t talk about the environmental impacts mining lithium creates in countries far away, they don’t concern us. In any case, it would take weeks with today’s electric cars because of all the necessary stops along the way charging up in people’s driveways.

The other choice is flying and that’s an even worse option, unless you’re Leonardo DiCaprio, John Kerry, Nancy Pelosi or Joe Biden (who flew with half of Washington to Scotland) and all the other world “leaders” and their massive entourages.

More than 400 private jets and fifty helicopters, spewing their poison, descended on Scotland at the U.N. Climate Change Summit where absolutely nothing was accomplished. Well, they kind of did, they’ve again proven they’re frauds, it’s just lip service, and you little people have to reduce your carbon footprints so we can continue to fly guilt-free. Then by all means, fly as much as you like, you’re trying to do your part to save the planet. Blah, blah, blah.

Flying and driving are detestable choices to the privileged environmentalists yet they’re quiet when their friends do it and create more pollution in one flight than a half dozen people do in a year.

So back to Utah. Those are the choices; unless you ride a horse or walk. In the meantime, that power plant will continue to burn that vile coal.

I recently wrote about the vulnerability of the country; in California we’ve already had a little taste of just how delicate things are. When the going gets tough, the power is shut off. And suddenly the wind stops blowing and it’s nighttime, and there’s no storage for the millions of solar panels that become nothing more than ugly little sentinels in the desert landscape.

We have a governor who was given a golden pass to make things even worse in California, which is hard to believe that it can get worse.

Oh, but it can, and it will with the help of the federal government. We’re already seeing gas over $5 a gallon and I’ve heard numbers up north of $7 and more.

And here’s a twist, Texas, the state filled with drilling rigs, has cleaner air overall than California, and that evil dinosaur sludge in the oil state is a heck of lot cheaper.

We are so heavily taxed, yet California is doing everything it can to do away with oil production and imposing thousands of laws and regulations on anyone and everything to rid the state of the mechanism that keeps us running and produces millions of dollars.

All in the name of the climate “crisis.”

But it’s just smoke and a joke.

For those who thought keeping Gov. Newsom in office was a good plan, you’re going to pay for it in more ways than one. If there’s any gratification for those who voted Yes on the Recall, it’s that for those who did vote No, you get to suffer right along with the rest of us.

Get out your wallet.

The author lives in Solvang.